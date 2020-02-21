Fortnite Season 2: the new locations of the map are leaked

Share it:

While the servers are still offline, thanks to the usual data miners we continue to receive juicy advances on the Fortnite season 2. We know for example that in Fortnite Battle Pass 2 there is also Deadpool, news that has already ecstatic the many fans of the game.

However, the new ones are also emerging location of the game map, and some other new features. It seems for example, at least according to one of the images of the leak, which will also arrive in the game helicopters. We'll see.

As for the new places of the game, it is possible to notice inside the map, that in the small island in the center, there is now a building. A new location can also be seen on the western side of the map, where there seems to be a new floating building from parts of the island. Also on the left side of the map, there is a new small island with a building inside.

The right side also offers interesting news, especially in the upper corner, where you can see a new small island and what appears to be one yacht, which could also be what you see in the overview that we proposed to you this morning. Find all the images in the gallery at the bottom of the news.

To learn more, take a look at the Fortnite Season 2 trailer.

What do you think of the news seen so far?