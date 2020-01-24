Fortnite: Season 2 of Chapter 2 is delayed

Share it:

Epic Games has revealed when the next Season of Fortnite, which has been delayed. Thus, although it was scheduled to arrive on February 6, 2020, it will not be available until February 20, 2020.

On the other hand, the company has confirmed that as of the release of update 11.50, which will arrive in early February, Fortnite will now use the Unreal Engine Chaos physics engine. Of course, they have also assured that they will begin the testing phase with a small group of players.

In any case, Epic has also confirmed that they will follow the feedback of the community very closely through their comments in order to make multiple improvements over time. Anyway, the most curious thing about the statement is that they have given small clues (if that can be considered) about the content that the new season will offer us.

They have done it through a description in which the keywords that they still cannot reveal are missing: "The second season of Chapter 2 will feature (X), with multiple (X). We still can't reveal what are the secrets that lie ahead …". Would any of you dare to fill in the gaps with the correct words?

Finally, Epic wanted to remind us that, before the end of the season, they will publish a series of additional overtime challenges, as well as a new two-week event. In addition, they have confirmed that they will publish all the information relevant to these events and challenges in the social networks of the game.

In short, the wait will be long for the usual players of the title. However, the newly announced skin of the Ninja streamer may help a little to make the wait more enjoyable. And that skin will be part of the group named "Idol Series". That way, many other personalities are expected to end up having their own.

