Fortnite Season 2, not just cats: mice and balls of yarn in the new teaser!

After mysterious references to the presence of cats in Fortnite Season 2, the team of Epic Games increase the dose by offering the community a new bizarre teaser.

The source is the now very active official Twitter account of the battle royale, which over the past few hours has enjoyed tickling the imagination of gamers with cryptic messages. The last of these, available directly at the bottom of this news, includes a new image with black and gold tints, which are now expected to be the dominant colors of the Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2. The snapshot includes silhouettes depicting mice and balls, while bizarre seem to emerge in the background constellations.

To accompany the image we find a message, partially obscured by black bands. The visible part includes clear references to the new Epic Games battle royale Season and the content debut date, set for tomorrow, Thursday 20 February 2020. A few more hours, therefore, and the players will be able to find out what awaits them in this new phase of the continuous evolution of Fortnite.

Waiting to learn more, remember that a golden missile has been sighted pointing towards the island of Fortnite Battaglia Reale: will it reach the game map just in time for Season 2?