Fortnite Season 2 Episode 2 runs through June

For the second time in a row so far Fortnite Chapter 2 a season has been considerably extended. Season 2 is going to last longer than expected and instead of ending on April 30 it will go until June 4.

In the statement issued by the developers, no details are given about the reasons that have led to the extension, but they promise various events and updates so that these months will be entertaining.

We're going to extend the second season of Fortnite chapter 2 beyond the scheduled date, April 30. We plan to launch the third season of Chapter 2 on June 4. Before that date arrives, a ton of content from the current season will be available. We have plenty of game updates underway that will bring new gameplay options, challenges, bonus EP, and a few more surprises.

At the moment there are two weeks of Midas challenges, so it will still take a while to check the surprises that Epic has up his sleeve for the coming months.

Players now have interesting challenges on their hands. For example, the amazing appearance of Deadpool that appeared with this new season can now be unlocked by completing the relevant challenges.

The positive side of this situation is that now there is much less pressure when it comes to reaching level 100 of the battle pass to be able to get all those rewards that you may have already paid for and without which you could have stayed if you did not have the time needed to play.

Perhaps the need to work from home for the COVID-19 has influenced the times of the season or simply the studio could have slowed down after being accused of exploiting the team at work to always keep the game fresh and updated with constant updates.