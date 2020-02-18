Fortnite Season 2: Epic publishes a new "intercepted broadcast"!

Share it:

The editors of Epic Games' official social profiles are broadcasting a new "intercepted broadcast" that heralds the imminent start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.

Accompanied by a short message censored, Epic's social initiative shows an image that helps fuel gold theories as the dominant theme of Fortnite Season 2.

The image proposed by the American videogame giant portrays thegolden imprint of a hand inside a box, also of a bright gold color: in the margin of the shot we also find the reference to the start date of Season 2 of the "new" post-black hole Fortnite, that is Thursday 20 February 2020. What awaits us during the next season Epic battle royale, then?

The incessant work carried out by the free shooter dataminers, at least to date, has not yet revealed the content and play news that we will experience during the next game phase of Fortnite Chapter 2, except for the leaks concerning the introduction of the Server for the Public tests.

As usual, we will carefully follow the whole story and keep you updated on the latest news related to the highly anticipated Fortnite season 2, among unpublished challenges, changes to the map, gameplay optimizations and additions to the explorers' equipmentRoyal Battle Island.