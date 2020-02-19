Fortnite Season 2: a golden missile points to the map!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Fortnite Season 2 teasing campaign continues: Epic Games has released a new image that shows a giant golden missile aiming directly at the Island … a sign of imminent danger coming?

Indeed the captions accompanying the artwork leave no room for many doubts, with the writing "Danger"well highlighted in various languages, including Italian. The huge missile seems to be targeting the mappa … will this be the event that will officially kick off Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2?

The new Season of Battle Royale will begin on February 20, 2020, tomorrow Epic Games will publish a substantial update preceded as usual by the downtime of the servers, probably scheduled from 10:00 to 12:00 (Italian time), at least following what happened in the past.

Gold seems to be the main theme of Fortnite Season 2, since last weekend Epic Games has published images of gold objects on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, these have also made their appearance in-game however it is difficult to attribute a meaning well precise to this event. The last appearance concerns a can of gold propane … could this also be used to blow up the island of Fortnite?