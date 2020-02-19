Fortnite, Season 2: a can of gold propane in the last teaser

Share it:

It seems that Epic Games does not want to interrupt the flow of teaser images of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 that have been invading their official social channels such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for days now.

The last of these cryptic images shows us the golden version of the now known cans of propane, object used in the past seasons of the battle royale and removed in conjunction with the arrival of the first season of Chapter 2. The object in question was available in numerous areas of the map and, once collected, it could be thrown towards the opposing structures and then detonated to annoy the enemy quite a bit and, why not, take him out. To accompany the image we also find several symbols, among which the most recognizable is that of the "evil faction" of the current season. There are also those who claim that in the image there is a reference to the villains of Season 4 and, according to the dataminer, a new version of the Omega skin may arrive over the next few weeks. According to what has been declared by the most attentive users, in the last hours the game world would be increasingly populated with gold objects, which could be another sign of the possible arrival of a new material for construction in Fortnite Battaglia Reale.

In short, the incoming information is really a lot even if it is difficult to decipher them all. In the meantime, the latest rumors speak of the possible arrival of new points of interest and secret laboratories in Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2. As for weapons and accessories, one of the latest teasers suggests the return of dynamite in Fortnite Season 2 .