Fortnite runs at 120 fps on the iPad PRO, four times faster than the Switch version

Epic Games has released in the past few hours the 11.40.1 update for Fortnite Mobile, this update does not add new content but instead presents several technical improvements, including support for 120 fps on the iPad PRO 2018.

The official changelog mentions the following news:

Support for controllers – Toggle buttons are now supported on iOS 13 and above.

– Toggle buttons are now supported on iOS 13 and above. Support 120 fps – You can now play 120 FPS on iPad Pro 2018. Use the options to activate the functionality on the device.

Last year the compatibility with 120 fps had been integrated into Fortnite for iOS only on iPhone XS and XR, now iPad PRO 2018 is compatible with this option. Some comments on the App Store point out that the framerate tends to drop to 100 or 90 fps in the most excited situations, in any case it is probably a feature that Epic Games will further optimize in the coming days with the aim of minimizing (or at least limit) in-game slowdowns.

This week Epic is expected to publish a new Fortnite update and it is not excluded that the patch may also improve the mobile version for iOS.