Fortnite, Royal Party: the Kenshi Yonezu concert arrives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New events continue to arrive in the Royal Party mode of Fortnite Chapter 2, which is preparing to host a concert by the popular Japanese singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu.

On the occasion of the event, to be held next Friday 7 August 2020 at 13:00 Italian time, Kenshi Yonezu will offer players who enter Real Party mode a series of singles from his new album, "STRAY SHEEP". As usual, the event will have a series of replicas that will also allow those who cannot be there next Friday to enjoy the show.

Here are all the dates of the Kenshi Yonezu concerts:

Friday 7 August 2020, 13:00 Italian time

Friday 7 August 2020, 19:00 Italian time

Saturday 8 August 2020, 01:00 Italian time

In case you want to attend the concert, know that the servers will be very crowded and the developers recommend joining the Royal Party about 30 minutes in advance. Anyone attending the event will also receive one free banner inspired by the album cover of the singer.

Have you already read our guide on how to receive free Afterparty coverage during the Fortnite x Diplo concert?