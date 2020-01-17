Fortnite Rippley vs Slime: how to swim 50 meters in less than 5 seconds

Share it:

The players of Fortnite they can devote themselves to new missions Rippley vs Slime. Among these there is one that requires swimming for 50 meters in less than 5 seconds: below we explain how to complete it in the simplest possible way.

After explaining how to make eliminations at Risky Rapids, Forte Frittella or Idro 16, in this mini-guide we will show you how to easily complete the mission that requires you to swim 50 meters in less than 5 seconds.

How to swim 50 meters in less than 5 seconds in Fortnite

Since we are asked to swim, we must first identify an area of ​​Fortnite Chapter 2 with streams. To easily complete the challenge we advise you to go towards the rivers located in the center of the island, as we reported on the map at the bottom of the page.

Once you get there, pay attention to the direction of the current. To understand which direction the sale is pushing, you just need to see where the water is moving. To swim faster, all you have to do is swim following the same direction of the current. To gain further speed, you can swim by continuously diving in a fish, pressing the sprint button, just as shown in the video above.

By doing this, you will be able to swim 50 meters in less than 5 seconds, completing the goal. Recall that in the meantime the missions Palla 8 vs Palla in Buca are also available, and that on our pages we have explained to you where to visit the Mountain Base Camps.