Fortnite Rippley vs Slime: how to get Gold Vulture Medals easily

After explaining where to find the gnome hidden among the Truciolndia sawmills, in this mini-guide to the missions Rippley vs Slime of Fortnite we show you how to get them easily Gold Vulture medals searching coffers, lamas and deliveries of supplies.

Below, all you need to know to complete the quest "Get Gold Vulture medals by searching for chests, llamas and supply deliveries".

How to earn Gold Vulture medals

To earn a Gold Vulture medal you must open 12 loot between coffers, lama or csupply signs over a game. You can open 12 loots of the same type (therefore 12 chests, 12 llamas or 12 deliveries of supplies), or get to 12 by opening a bit and a little of the three types.

The important thing is to get to open 12 loot in a single game. How to do it in the easiest way possible to complete the mission in question?

How to get 3 Gold Vulture medals and complete the Rippley vs Slime mission

The mission requires you to earn a total of 3 Gold Vulture medals, of course during three different games. To get these medals we recommend you to visit the locations rich in loot such as Pantano Palpitante, or even better the areas with a good dose of chests, llamas and deliveries of supplies that are not too crowded, such as the south-eastern portion of the map.

If you need a visual reference to understand how to complete the mission, you can take a look at the video shown at the top. Meanwhile, remember that on our pages we have also explained how to complete the mission Visit Base Camp in the mountains.