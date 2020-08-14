Fortnite removed from Play Store: Epic also sues Google

Share it:

The story that involves Epic Games, Apple and Google, in a dispute related to the recent changes made by the software house to the in-game currency purchase system, evolves further. Fortnite: Royal Battle.

The decision has in fact caused, in rapid succession, the removal of the battle royale from the App Store and, later, from Play Store. The exclusion of Fortnite from the Google store has generated the same reactions addressed by Epic Games against the House of Cupertino. Following the removal of the game from the App Store, Epic sued Apple, accompanying the announcement of the decision with a parody message against the tech giant.

From the pages of The Verge, in fact, the confirmation of Epic Games' intention arrives also sue Google. The software house in fact invokes the alleged violation of antri-trust rules, that is, linked to the practice of fair competition. In sharing their thoughts, Epic quoted Google's famous motto, "Don't be evil"("Don't Be Evil"), accusing the technology giant of having renounced the guiding principle and commitment.

At the moment, it is unclear in which direction the situation will evolve, with Fortnite: Real Battle currently excluded from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.