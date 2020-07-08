Fortnite: Reload V-Buck, how does the new option work?

Share it:

At the end of June Epic Games introduced the new Fortnite V-Buck Refill option exclusively in Italy. This is a function being tested and available for testing only in our country, but how exactly does it work?

The reload option will be available by looking at any offer in the shop, if the V-Bucks available are not sufficient, the option in question will appear automatically, in this way you can buy V-Bucks without stopping to look at the desired object.

Various offers are also available during the recharging phase in increments of 100 V-Buck and up to a maximum of 2000 V-Buck- Epic points out that "Their price is in line with existing offers, but they allow you to purchase different quantities of V-Buck at a time. Existing V-buck packs will remain available to all players."

Currently reload V-Buck is in the experimental phase and the developers will decide how to move forward based on the feedback received. Have you already tried this option? What do you think? Remember that if you run out of coins you can always complete the daily V-Buck challenges available daily with rewards for everyone.