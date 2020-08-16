Fortnite: Raise the Cup tournament announced, an exclusive emote up for grabs

Share it:

Even in the height of summer, Epic Games continues to support his Fortnite Chapter 2 with new official competitions and in the last few hours has revealed everything there is to know about the tournament Raise the Cup.

The event in question will be held next Tuesday 18th August 2020 and will allow players from all over the world to form a team to compete against other users and win an exclusive prize: theemote which gives the tournament its name, or Raise the Cup. Participants who register the highest score will receive the emote as a gift, which will arrive in the Fortnite item shop at a later time. By visiting the official site of the battle royale it is possible to take a look at the long official regulation in which you will find all the information on how to participate in the competition.

Speaking of exclusive items from the store, we remind you that by completing the beta of Marvel's Avengers you will be able to receive the Hulk and Iron Man's Punch-Breaker pickaxe for free in Fortnite Battaglia Reale. The beta of the game is currently available for all PS4 and Xbox One and PC players who have pre-ordered.

