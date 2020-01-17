Fortnite: Rainbow Rent Dance, Beach Bus and Canoe Lake

Share it:

Thanks to the update to version 11.40 of Fortnite Battaglia Reale, the new overtime challenges have also arrived Ball 8 vs Ball in Buca. In this guide we will give you all the advice you need to complete the challenge "Rainbow Rent Dance, Beach Bus and Canoe Lake".

To complete this particular challenge and get closer to completing the mission, which will give you an additional style for the Battle Pass costume, all you have to do is dance in three specific places on the map.

Here is their position:

Rainbow rental: on the beach south-west of Siepi d'Agrifoglio

on the beach south-west of Siepi d'Agrifoglio Beach bus: on the beach north-west of Foschi Fumaioli

on the beach north-west of Foschi Fumaioli Canoe lake: in the center of the islet in the middle of the lake between Corso Commercio and Moli Molesti

If you are having problems finding these places, we invite you to take a look at the map below, on which the areas to be reached are precisely indicated.

Have you already completed all Fortnite's Remedy vs Toxin missions?