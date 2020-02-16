Fortnite: Public Testing Servers are coming with Season 2?

Share it:

Based on an indiscretion collected and shared online by the pro player Benjamin "benjyfishy" Fish, the Epic Games programmers would be working to introduce the Public Testing Servers during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, which is expected to open for on February 20.

Before entering a multiplayer game, the professional player of Fortnite Battaglia Reale has in fact noticed the appearance for short moments of a new card inside the Epic Games Launcher called "FortnitePublicTest".

Since the opening of the new phase that officially started Chapter 2 with the explosion of the Fortnite black hole that swallowed the previous map of Epic's battle royale, US developers have not published exhaustive notes to describe the interventions carried out with every patch in the game. The possible introduction of the Public Testing Servers, therefore, would partially solve this "problem" or, if nothing else, would give Fortnite fans the opportunity to find out what news the authors of Epic Games have in store for them.

Already at the beginning of 2019, on the other hand, the Fortnite community asked for the introduction of Public Server Tests during a social campaign that involved thousands of fans, without however producing any effect in the policies followed by Epic for the launch of the patches of Fortnite.