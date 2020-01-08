Fortnite problems: from freeze to long loads, Epic is working to solve them

Share it:

Fortnite Unfortunately, it is not free from technical problems and in recent weeks the problems have been varied and numerous: from empty lobbies to infinite uploads, passing through freeze and other more or less annoying bugs.

The developers of Epic Games have stated that they are aware of these problems and are working to resolve them, the update 11.40 (expected to arrive later this week) should solve all the main Fortnite problems with a particular focus on uploads, which have become truly unsustainable for many.

Developers are returning to work in these hours after the Christmas holidays, since 18 December no other updates or content have been published for Fortnite, a situation that could have amplified the bugs and made the players feel abandoned to themselves. Epic, however, reassured everyoneFortnite will soon return to working properly and more maintenance patches are scheduled for the next few weeks. Did you know? A bug discovered in the past few hours plunges players to Borgo Bislacco, effectively making part of the map disappear.

Fortnite update 11.40 should make its debut tomorrow, Wednesday 8 January, or at the latest the following day together with the new Challenges of the Week, the first of 2020 after the Christmas and Star Wars events.