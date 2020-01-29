Fortnite: pro player Aydan makes a touching surprise to the mother

Share it:

The pro player and streamer of Fortnite Aydan "Aydan"Conrad gave his viewers an unexpected skit. During one of his streams he phoned his mother to give him what he called his"late christmas present".

Aydan, who is one of the pro player of Fortnite (though he doesn't mind playing anything else) more popular on Twitch with over 1.4 million followers.

Over the course of a stream, he called his mother telling her, in essence, that he had paid off all the debts owed to the school. At first the mother replied: "I don't need anything, Aydan. You have done enough for me."

"Well, it's too late, mom", continued Aydan."All your loans have already been paid off."Initially Aydan's mother, as she hears from the phone call, has an incredulous reaction but then breaks into tears.

Aydan gave credit for the surprise to Twitch chat, saying "it is they who made it possible"In tears, the mother thanked Aydan's spectators.

In addition to earning thanks to Twitch, Aydan has also earned over 160,000 dollars in Fortnite events. Earnings that also count i $ 50,000 resulting from his participation in the Fortnite World Cup in the Duo event.