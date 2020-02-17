Entertainment

Fortnite prepares for season 2 giving clues in the real world

February 17, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The players of Fortnite They have been waiting for the Season 2 of Chapter 2 to open for many months and that is why in Epic Games they have wanted to prepare something special now that the moment is finally approaching.

In some key locations in countries such as Brazil, Japan, the United States and France, strange videos and advertisements related to Fortnite Season 2 have begun to be seen, as Epic Games is taking the publicity of this event beyond social networks and own game.

There is speculation with the opening of the armored door that you see in this tweet below and with a new area of ​​the map hidden behind, but for now we will have to wait a bit for the premiere day to approach.

The first official image of the season is this one that you see in the form of a banner. The official profiles of the game have been recently pointing to the theme of this season.

We will not stop seeing new advances in the remainder of the week, because this Thursday we should already be jumping to the island with a whole collection of novelties in the game and a new battle pass, it would be the definitive date for, now yes , to be able to start a season 2 after that kind of restart that came to the game when the first version was made available to players outside the early access.

