Fortnite prepares an event to promote Birds of Prey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have already seen the DC Comics characters make the leap to Fortnite with events like Batman and soon we will see them again with what appears to be a promotional event on the occasion of the premiere of Birds of Prey, the film starring Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn premiere in February this year.

The official Fortnite Twitter account responded with a "See you soon, Harley"to a tweet from Warner Bros. where the film is promoted, making it quite clear that the aforementioned event is imminent.

The event may include some aspects of the avatar based on the characters in the movie, custom game modes and various surprises.

Already in the past we have had events of all kinds with clothing brands, movies, other video games and television series. We have seen lightsaber duels on the occasion of the premiere of Star Wars 9, we have had changes to the map of the island with events such as Stranger Things and virtually anything that comes to mind through many other celebrations.

In the case of Epic Games they do not marry anyone and serve as a showcase for anyone who can pay for a stay in their popular video game. We saw in the past Marvel events for the premiere of films such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, including a fun game mode where we could play Thanos and another where we were allowed to use the weapons of characters like Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow.

Recently, players have been surprised with a second extension of the first season of Fortnite chapter 2, which means they are facing the longest waiting period since the game started running seasonally and premiering a battle pass every three months.