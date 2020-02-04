Fortnite: players report another bug regarding emotes

Share it:

The Fortnite emote they are one of the best known features of the game, and let's face it: they are often very funny too. As you obviously know, these are small animations that are used to express some emotion without having to write or speak, or simply to be used as a ballet or for fun.

However, it often happens that they are the cause of some themselves problems. It is not uncommon to come across some bugs or glitch caused by the activation of aemote, and in fact once again some players are reporting an error that has actually turned a ballet into a defeat.

Specifically, it is the user millk_man to have reported a video on Twitter in which, after having managed to grab the loot at the beginning of the game and having eliminated an enemy, a celebratory ballet meant that the character of the player in question would get hopelessly stuck.

There are those who might object that it is karma, rather than a bug, for "making fun" of an opponent who has just been eliminated, but we can understand the frustration on the part of those who have literally been glued to the ground for having simply started a ballet.

Obviously, there is no certainty as to which type of emote can create any problems, but we are sure there is a lesson to be learned: never mock someone without first taking shelter.

We are all still waiting for the Fortnite 11.50 update. In the meantime, have you already played the Fortnite X Super Bowl timed mode?