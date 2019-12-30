Fortnite Piccone Minty: get the code for free by purchasing a console from GameStop

Share it:

The Fortnite Minty Pickaxe is one of the most sought after items of recent times, available exclusively from GameStop by purchasing a selection of Fortnite-themed products.

The promotion has ended but GameStopZing Italia seems to have it still available some code to distribute as a gift to those who purchase a console.

The following is reported on the GameStop website: Receive the Merry Mint Pickaxe! Buy a console (new or used) and get a code to redeem the Merry Mint Pickaxe! on Fortnite! Promotion valid unless stocks last, both in-store and online. For orders placed online, the code will be delivered via email within a few days of order confirmation.

The promotion is valid for a limited period and while supplies last, for more information we recommend that you go to the GameStopZing store closest to you, so as to also discover any limitations or consoles not participating in the initiative.

Hurry because it is certainly a question of one of the last occasions (if not the last one) in order to obtain the code useful to redeem the Pickaxe Minty Fortnite, which will no longer be available in any way at the end of the Christmas holidays. And have you managed to get the Merry Mint Pickaxe in the past few weeks or are you still looking for a code?