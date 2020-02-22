Fortnite pays homage to Kobe Bryant: discovered a reference to the missing basketball star

Share it:

Last month the world of sport and not only was shaken by the accident that took away Kobe Bryant along with his daughter and seven other people. There was no shortage of commemorations and tributes from practically any artistic medium, including video games. Now add to the list Fortnite.

The arrival of Season 2 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite was in fact the occasion to discover among the new changes, a small memorial that seems that Epic Games has set up to pay homage to the missing athlete.

It is a small flowerbed with flowers and a basketball, easily identifiable because it is located in a place where there is practically nothing else around. To find it, just land near Fast-paced farms and briefly explore the surroundings.

Some players noticed it and began to photograph it, as you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news. A definitely silent and sober way to commemorate what was a legendary athlete, and which certainly touched the lives of many of the many players of Fortnite.

As said, yesterday was the day of the big update of the Battle Royale Epic Games: on our site you will find all the news of Fortnite Season 2.