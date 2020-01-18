Fortnite – Patch Notes 11.40: changes and developments

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020 he reached Fortnite the patch 11.40. Is content update belonging to the Season 1 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 has brought numerous changes Y news which we detail below:

The heavy assault rifle returns to Fortnite, and changes in the weapons improvement banks

The most important novelty of Fortnite patch 11.40 is that the heavy assault rifle to the game. This turn has made, in turn, that in the weapons improvement banks There is a new option: change our type of weapon.

Now, if we approach a weapon improvement bank with an assault rifle, we can change it to a heavy assault rifle paying the corresponding amount of materials. And speaking of materials, with Fortnite patch 11.40 the price of materials has been reduced when it comes to improving weapons in banks.

Other changes to Fortnite patch 11.40

Fortnite Battle Royale patch 11.40 has also brought some minor changes to the game:

The following items have been added to the battle laboratory: Wick gun (common and rare), Shock grenade and Impulse grenade.

Now the 2018 iPad Pro is compatible with 120 FPS.

Now you can use the stick buttons (L3 and R3) on the iOS compatible controls.

Bug fix for Fortnite patch 11.40

As always, this patch fixes certain things in the game. This is the complete error correction list of this content update:

Star Wars achievements for players have returned to legacy chronology.

Fixed a bug that prevented the movement from working properly after reassigning the address shortcut to the "F" key.

Fixed a bug that caused players to not be able to exit edit mode when editing quickly.

When falling into a hiding place, the sight of the bolt-pull rifle will no longer disappear.

Fixed a bug that prevented the progress of some stops from being recorded in the “Visit different bus stops in the same game” challenge of Cura vs. Toxin.

The color spectrum wake changes color in motion again.

We have implemented more improvements with respect to FPS drops and mobile device pulls.

Fixed a bug that caused mobile players to get stuck in a loop in the shooting mode selection screen.

Fixed a bug that prevented console players from making gifts if they did not have two-step authentication enabled.

Source: Epic Games