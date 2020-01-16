Fortnite Palla 8 vs Palla in Buca: visit Base Camp in the Mountains

Share it:

Among the numerous Extraordinary Time Challenges of Fortnite Chapter 2 introduced on the occasion of the publication of patch 11.40 we also find one that asks to visit three different Base camps in the mountains.

As you can easily imagine, all three places to visit to complete the mission challenge Ball 8 vs Ball in Buca they are located in the lower right corner of the map, the one covered by snow. The first camp is located southeast of Course Commerce and, like all the others, it will also be easily recognizable from above thanks to the large number of camping tents. Once you have visited the first place, all you have to do is move to the south-west to reach the second, always located in the snowy mountains. The third and final camping area is located south-east of Misty Moors, east of the small snowy mountain.

Also in this case we offer you an image with the exact position of each Base Camp in the mountains indicated above, in order to simplify your work and allow you to unlock the extra skin of this mission more quickly.

