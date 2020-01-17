Fortnite Palla 8 vs Palla in Buca: swim near a prohibited swimming sign

Share it:

Among the brand new Extraordinary Time Challenges Ball 8 vs Ball in Buca of Fortnite Chapter 2 there is also one that asks the player to reach two different cartels "no swimming" and do the exact opposite.

The signs in question can both be found in the lower half of the map. To be precise, the first sign is located west of the huge body of water which the area called overlooks Misty moors. To find the second and final sign, however, you will have to follow the waterway west of Languid lake: the ban is halfway between the city and the center of the map. Once you reach the signs, all you have to do is swim to complete the challenge.

In case you find it difficult to find the two objects, you can always take a quick look at the map we have prepared for you, on which you will find precise indications on the position of the swimming bans.

