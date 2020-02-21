Fortnite: open doors locked by an ID scanner in different games

Share it:

One of the challenges Brutus briefing of the new Season 2 of Fortnite requires to open the doors blocked by an ID scanner in different games. In this mini-guide, we explain everything you need to know to complete it.

Doors locked by an ID scanner are one of the new features introduced on the Fortnite Season 2 map. Where are they located, and what must be done to open them? We explain it below.

Where and how to open doors locked by an ID scanner

As you can see on the map at the bottom of the page, the doors blocked by an ID scanner can be found on the oil plant located southwest of the map, near the Slurp Factory.

Once you arrive at the site, to open the door you will need to bypass the ID scanner using one's corpse AI controlled henchman. All you have to do, therefore, is to land on the oil platform, locate a henchman, inflict enough damage on it to squat it on the ground, load it on your shoulders and carry it in front of the door with the ID scanner. In doing so, the door will open.

To complete the challenge, just repeat this operation in three different games. If you need a visual reference to understand how to do it, you can take a look at the video at the top.

