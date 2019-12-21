Fortnite: one gift a day until January 2nd with the Winterfest

Share it:

Up Fortnite the winter event has started, and with the Winterfest, Epic has decided to surprise the players with a nice initiative: one gift a day for 14 days! To do this, just go to the special section in the lobby, in the shape of a snowflake.

From there it is possible to enter an area called Winterfest Lodge, a sort of winter refuge, naturally themed decorated. There are socks hanging on the fireplace that will give missions specials every day, completing which you can receive experience points.

Not only that, during the event several weapons eliminated from the game will return, as well as some old timed modes, including the famous ones Zone Wars. As we said, however, the surprises do not end there: just visit the Winterfest Lodge every day to get a gift a day, which can vary between outfits, gliders, picks and much more.

The initiative is available until January 2nd, but rest assured: if one day you are unable to connect for some reason, you can still request the prize you are entitled to. Just do it by January 7th. What do you think of the initiative?

