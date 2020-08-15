Fortnite on Android: how to download it outside the Google Play Store

Share it:

In the last hours the Fortnite Chapter 2 app has been removed from both the App Store and the Google Play Store. However, if you are a device owner Android, know that it is possible to get around the problem by downloading the game directly from the official website.

To install the Fortnite app without the help of the Google Play Store, just visit the official website directly from your device (or frame the QR Code on the page) and click on the black button that will start the download of theEpic Games Store in Android version. Once this is done, you need to enter the browser's download history or file manager to find the downloaded application and click on it to start its installation. In the event that the operating system prevents you from starting this procedure, all you have to do is visit the settings screen and authorize the installation of Third party APK (in some cases it is possible to do this directly from the error message that appears on the screen at the first attempt to install the app). At this point the Epic Games Store app will appear in the home of your device and, by opening it, you will be given the opportunity to install Battle Breakers and Fortnite: click on the battle royale to start the download of about 8GB (make sure you have connected the mobile phone to a wi-fi network), not before logging into your account.

By doing so you will no longer have to worry about the Google Play Store and you can continue playing and keeping the app updated, even when Season 4 makes its debut.