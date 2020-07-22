Fortnite offline: the new battle royale update is coming

Share it:

As the sea level drops in Fortnite, the famous battle royale is preparing to welcome further news thanks to the publication of a new update.

The development team of the appreciated free to play is in fact ready to make available theFortnite Battaglia Reale update 13.30. As by tradition, to allow the correct implementation of the new features within the game, Epic Games has chosen to temporarily disable the battle royale servers, which is therefore currently offline.

This was officially communicated by the official Twitter channel dedicated to the status of Fortnite, which confirms the start of the in-hunger introduction procedure of the contents of the update 13.30. At the time of writing, therefore, Fortnite Battaglia Reale is offline. Unfortunately, the exact time when the servers will be active has not been communicated: it will therefore be necessary to wait patiently for news in this sense from the game's social channels.

No official details have also been released on what will be the news introduced by this new update on the island which represents the setting for free to play. The most recent rumors, however, seem to be ready to bet on the appearance of Atlantis in Fortnite Battaglia Reale: to find out if these predictions will prove to be correct, all that remains is to wait!