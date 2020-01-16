Fortnite: offline server for the 11.40 update

Share it:

As already anticipated by Epic Games, starting at 10:00 today (January 15), Fortnite's servers are offline for scheduled maintenance, in order to prepare for the arrival of the 11.40 update. We look forward to the official patch changelog.

As you can read in the tweet reported at the bottom of the page, the Fortnite servers will go offline starting from 10:00 am this morning, in order to welcome the new update 11.40.

Epic Games did not provide any details on the duration of the scheduled maintenance, so we can not tell you at what exact time the game will return to operation. The developers have not even made any statement on the contents of the update 11.40: what news will be introduced in the game with the new update?

To find out more, all that remains is to wait for the official changelog of the 11.40 update, which as seen for the previous updates will be published when the Fortnite servers return online. Even if the exact time when scheduled maintenance will not end has not been provided, we can assume that the game will return to normal as usual around lunchtime. Of course, we will not fail to update you promptly when the Fortnite servers are back online, complete with a changelog of the new update.

What do you expect from the 11.40 update? Maybe the new Heavy Assault Rifle will be introduced?