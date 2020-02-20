Fortnite offline, Season 2 arrives: new update on February 20, all the details

Share it:

It's time for big changes in Fortnite: Battle Royale. The popular Epic Games video game is in fact preparing to start a new phase for the title.

In a few hours, the in-game will start Season 2 of Fornite Chapter 2, which will bring with it new upheavals. The nature of the latter has not yet been fully ascertained, but the development team has recently released a large number of clues and teasers. The last of these involves an image depicting mice and balls of yarn, which offers a follow-up to the references to cats and felines spread throughout the day today, Wednesday 19 February.

To allow the community to prepare better, the Epic Games leaders have now published all the technical details relating to the publication of the new Fortnite update. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, the software house invites players to prepare to be "activated". To allow the correct implementation of the news Fortnite will be offline during the day of Thursday 20 February. Maintenance will begin at 10:00 am of the Italian time zone. As of now, it has not been specified what its duration will be.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest a possible arrival of helicopters and oil rigs in Fortnite.