Fortnite offline for update 11.50, does the Harley Quinn skin arrive on February 6?

Fortnite's long-awaited 11.50 update arrives today: as announced by Epic Games the servers will go offline from 10:00 Italian time and will remain inaccessible for about two or three hours, following the times already adopted in the past.

This update should introduce the new Chaos physical engine, for this reason some have speculated that maintenance may take longer than expected, but it is only speculation and Epic Games has not confirmed anything about it, in all probability it will be possible to return to play between 12:00 and 13:00 (Italian time) as happened also with the previous patches.

The new update of Fortnite should also bring as a gift new content including the skin of Harley Quinn and a set of new challenges resulting from the collaboration with the film Birds of Prey. A famous leaker (ShiinaBR) has in fact discovered some threads dedicated to the event Birds of Prey x Fortnite, this is expected to start on February 7 and will feature the rewards Harley Quinn skin (apparently with two different styles) and two themed picks, the latter also on sale in the shop.

We will know more in the late morning, when Epic Games will reveal all the details on the new update of Fortnite Battle Royale, Save the World and Creative Mode.