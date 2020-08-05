Fortnite offline does not work: update date and time 13.40 with the machines

Share it:

Very little is missing, very little to the arrival of the machines in Fortnite: the Joy Ride update of August 5 will introduce vehicles, but when exactly will the patch come out and when will the servers go offline? Let's clarify.

Fortnite will be offline from 10:00 am Italian time on Wednesday August 5, the servers should be inaccessible for about two hours, the time needed to complete maintenance work and prepare the game for the release of the 13.40 update, which has been defined by the developers "more full-bodied than usual"precisely because of the great novelty it brings, which is the debut of the cars in Fortnite.

At the moment there are three confirmed cars, called Whiplash, Mudflap and Islander Prevalent, however a leak has already revealed the arrival of new racing cars in Fortnite Battle Royale, surely later we will know more about Epic's actual plans regarding support for cars. There are also those who hypothesize problems with the machines in Fortnite, since it is a new feature to be tested and tested, it is not excluded that at least initially there are balance problems.

Mid-morning Epic is expected to spread the update changelog 13.40, only then will we find out all the news about this update and the new Fortnite content.