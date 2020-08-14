Fortnite, not only Apple: ban also from Google, game removed from the Play Store

Share it:

Following some changes made to the ways to purchase V-Bucks in Fortnite: Battaglia Reale, the battle royale of Epic Games has been the subject of actions by Apple is Google.

The Cupertino giant has in fact made the sudden decision to remove the game from its store. Consequently, therefore, at the moment Forntite is absent from the App Store and it is not clear if, when and in what ways it will be able to enter it again. As if that were not enough, other problems have been added for the team of Epic Games.

During the night between Thursday 13 and Friday 14 August, too Google has made the decision to exclude Fortnite: Royal Battle from its official store. This action was followed by the sharing of one official statement by the Company, published by the editorial staff of The Verge:

"The open ecosystem of Android allows developers to distribute apps through multiple App Stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have concrete policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on the Play Store, because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the possibility of continuing our confrontation with Epic and bringing Fortnite back to the Play Store".

At the moment, no further updates appear to be available.