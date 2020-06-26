Fortnite: Nolan's Inception will be shown in the Party Royale! Here is the date and times

Share it:

The partnership between continues Fortnite is Christopher Noaln. After the preview screening of the Tenet trailer, the Royal Party mode will turn into an open-air cinema where three British filmmaker's films – Inception, Batman Begins and The Prestige – will be shown, with some differences between countries.

For Epic Games it was difficult to extricate the distribution rights of all three films in the various states of the world, therefore they will not be available everywhere. As a result, we Italians are left alone Inception (which is certainly no small thing). The first show will start at 11:00 on Friday 26 June, while at 23:00 on the same day the first and only reply will air. The film will be shown in its original language with subtitles: to enable the latter, you will need to go to the appropriate section of the main menu (you can follow these instructions). Just like in the cinema, while watching it will be forbidden to record or transmit the film, and any violations will be sanctioned according to what is established by the anti-piracy laws.

To watch the projection, all you have to do is enter the Royal Party mode and head to the Big Screen on the Island, located at the point indicated on the map attached below. Epic Games has made it known that it has already taken steps to organize other initiatives such as this, however, trying not to incur the same limitations imposed by distribution rights. "Unfortunately we have not been able to reach everyone. The idea of ​​having you here, in the Royal Party, watching a movie in the company of your friends and relatives fills us with enthusiasm, that's why we are already thinking about new ways to organize projections all over the world".

Speaking of Royal Party, we remind you that there is also a concert by Diplo, Young Thug and Noah Cyrus.