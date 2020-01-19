Technology

Fortnite: Ninja skin now available; how to get it

January 19, 2020
Ryan Sanders
A couple of days ago we informed you that the popular streamer Tyler blevins, alias «Ninja»Would receive a skin in Fortnite. The wait is over, since this new character aspect is available in the turkey shop of the game since January 17, 2020. Here we show you everything we know about this skin of the Season 1 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2including how to get it:

Fortnite: this is the Ninja skin in the game

The Ninja skin is available in the game's turkey shop at a price of 1,500 paVos, approximately € 15 to change:


fortnite skin ninja how to get it
The Ninja skin is worth 1,500 paVos and includes 4 different styles and a backpacking accessory

It goes without saying that the skin does not come only in this batch; For these 1500 paVos we will get all of the following:

  • Skin Ninja – Default Style
  • Skin Ninja – Style With Mask
  • Skin Ninja – Crow Style
  • Skin Ninja – Reactive Style
  • Filo Ninja backpacking accessory

fortnite skin ninja how to get it
Skin Ninja Reagent Style

There are two other aesthetic elements of Ninja that we can acquire separately:

  • Double Katanas collection tool – 800 paVos
  • Ninja Style Gesture – 300 paVos

fortnite skin ninja how to get it
Filo Ninja backpacking accessory

All Ninja cosmetic elements belong to the set Idol Series. Other great personalities of the world are expected gaming/streaming, how TheGrefg, also have their own skin, which will be added to this set.

How to get the Ninja skin in Fortnite?


fortnite skin ninja how to get it
This is what the game's turkey shop looks like on 01/17/2020

As we just commented, both the Ninja skin and its accessories can only be purchased at the game's turkey store. At the time we wrote this news, these items are in the daily Fortnite store. That is, they may disappear and not be available for purchase until an indeterminate time.

We also remind you that both this skin and others do not give us any advantage in the game. They are simply aesthetic elements to change the appearance of our character.

