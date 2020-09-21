Fortnite: Ninja has found the enthusiasm of the past thanks to SypherPK

It is no mystery that in recent months Ninja’s career has been experiencing ups and downs: after the closure of Mixer, Tyler wandered aimlessly for a few months only to then re-sign with Twitch, exclusively. The broadcasts, however, are not resumed with the regularity hoped for by his followers …

Ninja was unable to guarantee consistency in streaming, which were broadcast even after weeks of each other, a certainly not high rate for a top streamer who in the past has broadcast daily for over eight hours a day.

After trying to play COD Warzone, Ninja is back on Fortnite pushed by SypherPK, who wanted to thank on Twitter: “I feel full of energy, rejuvenated and all thanks to SypherPK who casually asked me to switch to Fortnite and today I enjoyed it like it hasn’t happened in a long time. I’ve been having a bad time lately and felt like a cloud of negativity inside me, but now I feel fit.“

Ninja appears to be hungry again, who knows that the streamer will not be able to return to the glories of 2018, when he dominated the scene thanks to his incredible popularity obtained just by playing Fortnite.