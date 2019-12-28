Fortnite, New Year's special event: new details from the dataminer

Share it:

The universe of Fortnite now boasts a long tradition of special events and in-game celebrations: among the most recent we can for example mention the in-game debut of director JJ Abrams and the transmission of an unpublished scene from Star Wars – Episode IX: The Ascent of Skywalker .

According to the DataMiner active on Epic Games, however, it seems that a new event is on the way. The battle royale is in fact preparing to celebrate the end of 2019 and theearly next year. A few days ago, some alleged leaks related to a 2020 New Year event in Fortnite have made their way online. Now, further confirmations in this regard come from a well-known dataminer, known to the Twitter community as Lucas7yoshi.

As you can see in the chirps that you find at the bottom of this news, according to the user Fortnite will also host a New Year-themed event this year. From the research carried out by the dataminer, reports the Tweet, it seems to emerge that the2020 event will not deviate excessively from what was seen in-game at the New year 2019. Lucas7yoshi he also attached some images to a twitter, which portray some aesthetic items theme with the holidays, which could therefore be made available during the special event.

To find out if the reported rumors will prove true, we just have to wait a few more days: the beginning of 2020 is in fact now imminent.