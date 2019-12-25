Fortnite New Year 2020: a leak reveals the new year-end event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What will you do on New Year's Eve? A question that you will have heard many times. Apparently also the island of Fortnite Chapter 2 will host its year-end event to welcome thearrival in 2020, at least according to a leak discovered by some players.

As you can see in the image at the bottom of the page, some users of Fortnite Chapter 2 they discovered the existence of a stroboscopic sphere in the middle of the map, simply by analyzing the replays of their games.

The stroboscopic sphere would be starting to render, most likely waiting for the event New year 2020 scheduled for December 31st. This is the same sphere that we saw in the Fortnite New Year's Eve 2019 event, as you can also see in the movie proposed at the opening.

Considering that Epic Games always tends to accompany the holidays and anniversaries of the year with a series of dedicated in-game events, such as the challenges of Mezz'Inverno proposed at Christmas, it is highly likely to expect the arrival of a new New Year event. What could developers hold for us? Maybe even a series of new challenges and theme rewards?

To find out more, all that remains is to wait for new information from Epic Games. What do you expect specifically? On this occasion, we remind you that these days it is possible to redeem the 2019 Christmas gifts of Fortnite 2.