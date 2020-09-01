Fortnite: new leaks reveal the skills of the Hulk and Black Panther

Share it:

As the days go by, the Fortnite Chapter 2 they are digging deeper and deeper into the files of the Season 4, finding interesting references to various Marvel superheroes.

If this morning there was talk of a new point of interest dedicated to Ant-Man, probably the next character to land in the item shop, recently leaks regarding the Incredible have also emerged. Hulk e Black Panther, hero who has been talked about a lot these days due to the death of the actor who played the king of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here are all the details on the Hero Skills of the Marvel superhero duo:

Black Panther: blocks 50% of incoming damage for a few seconds and the more hits it absorbs the greater the accumulated charge. Depending on how charged it is, the ability can then be activated to deal more or less damage to the opponent.

blocks 50% of incoming damage for a few seconds and the more hits it absorbs the greater the accumulated charge. Depending on how charged it is, the ability can then be activated to deal more or less damage to the opponent. Hulk: can make a big leap that deals damage to enemies and structures upon landing. Banner can also throw punches in sequence, recharging his health in the process.

The leak also contains the first information on the abilities of Storm, Wolverine ed Iron Man, which will be unlocked in the game over the next few weeks.

