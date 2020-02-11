Fortnite, new event coming soon? Player spies message on the map!

Share it:

With a constantly changing game universe, which recently hosted a skin dedicated to Harley Quinn, the community of Fortnite: Royal Battle he is always looking for possible clues about a new special event.

It is therefore not surprising that a particularly careful player has shared about Reddit a bizarre discovery. As you can verify at the bottom of this news, the active user on the forum as "jtlambert"posted an interesting screenshot. While he was intent on exploring the area near Holly hedges, the player came across a strange terrain conformation. Looking at the game map from above, it is in fact possible to read the wording "NOAH", consisting of path, hedges, fences and a fort present in the area.

The sighting opened a discussion among the Redditer, who speculated that the latter could be a clue to a new event. The possible reference to Noah in fact, it has prompted some users to suggest that the area could be subject to flooding in the future and therefore be submerged by the waters. Particularly interesting element, it seems that by following the path it is possible to reach one dam located at the end of the game map!

Waiting to find out if the sighting is the result of a simple case or if it is actually a funny clue placed by the game development team, we remind you that the skins of San Valentino di Fortnite are now available.