Fortnite: motorboats removed, that's why they are gone

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the past few hours the official social channels of Fortnite Chapter 2 updated with an important message regarding a temporary change to the battle royale. In fact, it seems that a problem encountered by the development team led to the rapid removal of the motorboats from the whole map.

This means that by playing any of the Real Battle modes of the Epic Games title now it will not be possible in any way to find this type of vehicle around the map. It is not yet clear what the problem was that pushed the developers to such a drastic gesture, but it is likely that it is a serious bug that could potentially ruin the experience of many players.

Currently i don't know waiting times to solve this problem and it is likely that Epic Games may take several days before publishing a fix and bringing the many motorboats back to the game world. In any case, the absence of motorboats should not be such a serious problem, since with the last drop in sea level in Fortnite Season 3 the part of the submerged map has almost completely disappeared.

Waiting for everything to return to normal, we remind you that on our pages you will find a guide on how to get the banner of the Kenshi Yonezu concert in Fortnite for free.