Fortnite: Mixer closes its doors, where will Ninja and Shroud go?

The news of the upcoming closure of Mixer, the streaming platform that has welcomed thanks to multimillion dollar contracts characters such as Shroud is Ninja. Let's try to understand what will happen to the Fortnite streamers and many other titles when the site is closed.

We know that somehow the Mixer community will be integrated into Facebook Gaming and that the partners of the Microsoft portal will continue to have benefits also on the social network of Mark Zuckerberg. However, it seems that there is no constraint for streamers to remain on Facebook, even for those who had eight-figure contracts (there is talk of 20-30 million for the Ninja exclusive): Microsoft has confirmed that Shroud, Ninja and King Gothalion they can decide whether to continue their journey on Facebook Gaming or make their own return to Twitch.

Given the situation, it cannot be excluded that Twitch, the platform controlled by Amazon, will do everything to allow these characters to return to broadcast their games on their site and we can expect the conclusion of new contracts for the exclusivity. We can't even say for sure that Google will not come forward with an offer to bring them up YouTube, so as to expand the number of streamers of the famous site. In short, the next few weeks could be full of surprises.