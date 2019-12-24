Fortnite Mid Winter Day 6: Double Guns return from the Royal Battle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fortnite's Mid-Winter event continues, which is livening up the festivities of all the players of the famous Epic Games battle royale. Today began on Day 6: let's discover all the news.

To begin with, a new challenge has been introduced, namely "Dance near the holiday trees in different places indicated". By completing this assignment you will receive the Bundle Up emoticon as a gift, which you can preview in the image attached at the bottom of this news. How are you doing with the other challenges? Among our page you will find several guides in this regard:

The new Out of Stock Weapon, which like all the others will remain in the game only for twenty-four hours. We are talking about Double pistols, entered for the first time during Season 4 and then deposited in the warehouse during Fortnite Season 9, as part of the 9:30 update. They are available in three variants: Uncommon (Damage 41; DPS 162), Epic (Damage 43; DPS 170) and Legendary (Damage 45; DPS 178). Have fun while you're on time, as they will be removed again tomorrow afternoon!