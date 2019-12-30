Fortnite Mid Winter Day 13: Heavy Sniper Rifle available

Share it:

Fortnite's Mid-Winter event has reached its thirteenth day. Let's discover the news that Epic Games has reserved for us today.

Unfailing as always, a new challenge has arrived, called "Search in the iceboxes". A fairly simple assignment, the completion of which will reward you with it uncommon Polar Ranagade, which you can view at the bottom of this news. The new challenge is added to the other twelve already made available in recent days, namely:

The Out of Stock weapon on day 13 is the Heavy Sniper Rifle: first introduced during Season 5, it was moved to the warehouse at the launch of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 2. It will be available in its Legendary (DPS 51.8) and Epic (DPS: 49.5) variants only for 24 hours, after which it will be replaced by another Out of Stock weapon. We take this opportunity to remind you that today the second free skin of Fortnite Mezz'Inverno has been made available.