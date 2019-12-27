Fortnite Mid Winter Day 10: the Explosive Bow is the new weapon out of stock

Share it:

Fortnite's Mid-Winter event continues uninterrupted, keeping all the players of the famous battle royale busy during the holidays. Let's discover the news reserved by Epic Games.

First, a new challenge has been introduced, namely "Damage an opponent with coal". At stake is it Ski style for the 2020 Kickflip decorative back, which you can admire at the bottom of this news. The new challenge therefore adds to those already made available in recent days, namely:

The Out of Stock weapon on day 10 is theExplosive Arch: introduced for the first time during Season 8, it was placed in the warehouse with the publication of the 9.30 patch of Season 9. You can have fun with this weapon, available exclusively in Legendary variant, for 24 hours, after which it will be replaced by another weapon Out of Stock. We take this opportunity to inform you that there are blizzards in Fortnite Battaglia Reale: is it the prelude to Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2?