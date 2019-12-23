Fortnite Mid Winter: a leak reveals all the upcoming Out of Stock weapons

We are now in the middle of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Christmas themed event, during which you can use one of the old battle royale weapons every day. Thanks to the work of the dataminer it is now possible to discover all the forthcoming Out of Stock weapons, so as not to miss the return of your favorite weapon.
Here is the complete list of weapons that you should be able to use in the coming days (not necessarily in exit order):
- Heavy sniper rifle
- Doublet
- Drum gun
- Flintlock pistol
- Stinking boba
- Infantry rifle
- Double guns
- Tactical submachine gun
- Explosive arch
- Automatic shotgun
- Heavy gun
- Silenced submachine gun
- Bomb dancer
Waiting to find out what the next weapon will be, we remind you that for a few hours you can continue to fight using the Infantry Rifle.
