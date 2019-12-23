Fortnite Mid Winter: a leak reveals all the upcoming Out of Stock weapons

Share it:

We are now in the middle of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Christmas themed event, during which you can use one of the old battle royale weapons every day. Thanks to the work of the dataminer it is now possible to discover all the forthcoming Out of Stock weapons, so as not to miss the return of your favorite weapon.

Here is the complete list of weapons that you should be able to use in the coming days (not necessarily in exit order):

Heavy sniper rifle

Doublet

Drum gun

Flintlock pistol

Stinking boba

Infantry rifle

Double guns

Tactical submachine gun

Explosive arch

Automatic shotgun

Heavy gun

Silenced submachine gun

Bomb dancer

Waiting to find out what the next weapon will be, we remind you that for a few hours you can continue to fight using the Infantry Rifle.

