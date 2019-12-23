Technology

Fortnite Mid Winter: a leak reveals all the upcoming Out of Stock weapons

December 23, 2019
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

We are now in the middle of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Christmas themed event, during which you can use one of the old battle royale weapons every day. Thanks to the work of the dataminer it is now possible to discover all the forthcoming Out of Stock weapons, so as not to miss the return of your favorite weapon.

Here is the complete list of weapons that you should be able to use in the coming days (not necessarily in exit order):

  • Heavy sniper rifle
  • Doublet
  • Drum gun
  • Flintlock pistol
  • Stinking boba
  • Infantry rifle
  • Double guns
  • Tactical submachine gun
  • Explosive arch
  • Automatic shotgun
  • Heavy gun
  • Silenced submachine gun
  • Bomb dancer

Waiting to find out what the next weapon will be, we remind you that for a few hours you can continue to fight using the Infantry Rifle.

Did you know that the Ball 8 skin was affected by a Virus that could have some connection with Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2?

READ:  PS4: the firmware is updated to version 7.02 one week after the last update

We also refer you to our guide in which we explain where to find the party trees in Fortnite Chapter 2, so as to complete one of the daily missions of the Midsummer event and recover another free reward.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.