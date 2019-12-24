Fortnite Mezz'Inverno: it is now possible to redeem the first free Christmas skin

Share it:

It seems that on the occasion of Christmas Eve, Epic Games wants to give its users the first of the two Christmas-themed skins of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Winter event.

To add the costume of Jonesy in the Christmas tree version all you have to do is access the new play area (the one where you go daily to redeem challenges and gifts) and interact with the tree on your right, the one next to the funny wooden soldier who sips hot tea and sniffs a stick of sugar. Keep the button pressed to open the gift and in a few seconds you will get the skin completely free of charge. It seems that at the moment they can redeem the gift console players only, while those PCs will have to wait a few more hours. In any case, just connect your account to Switch, Xbox One or PlayStation 4 to log in to the account and get the skin.

It is not clear when and how it will be possible to get hold of theanother free skin, which is present in numerous promotional images of the event and could arrive in conjunction with the new year.

