Fortnite Love is War: the battle between the Creators begins, many V-Bucks are up for grabs!

As part of the Valentine's Day "Love and War" event, Epic Games officially kicked off the battles between the creators of the community.

Until February 15th, players will be able to form a team with the European Creators participating in the event for a chance to win V-Buck. You can register to join the team of the Creator you prefer by going to this address. Hurry, though: every Creator can have a team a maximum of 5000 members and registration is in order of arrival! Here is the composition of the 20 teams:

France

JEANFILS

Xewer

Adz

NexTaz

Germany

Standart Skill

iCrimax

HeyStan

Kamo

Spain

Willyrex

Grefg

Agustin51

Hiper

Italy

Kroatomist

Kekkobomba

PizFN

Kygozz

Poland

The members of each team they will have to work together to get team points through the challenges posted daily on the Battles with Community Creators web page. The 3 teams that have earned the most points at the end of the event will be declared winners. ALL members of those teams will receive V-bucks.

There are 6 million V-bucks up for grabs, which will be divided as follows:

1st place team: 500 V-buck for each member

Team in 2nd place: 400 V-buck for each member

Team in 3rd place: 300 V-buck for each member

Don't miss this opportunity! Before saying goodbye, we report that the Harley Quinn Always Phantasmagoric skin has been made available.